Des Moines man dies after being shot near state Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man died after being shot Saturday morning in a Des Moines neighborhood just east of the state Capitol, police said.

Officers invested a report of gunshots about 8:30 a.m. in an area a few blocks from the Capitol and found a 20-year-old man on the ground who had been shot. Officers began lifesaving efforts, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died just after 9 a.m.

The man wasn't immediately identified but was described as a Des Moines resident.

It's the city's 11th homicide of the year.