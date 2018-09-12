Deportation of Indonesian woman temporarily halted by court

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily halted the deportation of an Indonesian woman living in New Hampshire at least until he can rule on the legality of her detention.

Etty Tham remains at the Strafford County House of Corrections where she has been held since May 27 when she was detained at an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 93. Foster's Daily Democrat reports Tham had been living in Portsmouth and had previously lived in Dover for many years.

Tham entered the U.S. in 2000 or 2001 and overstayed a tourist visa. A petition for asylum was denied.

Tham's attorney challenged her detention, arguing she has no criminal record. The judge has continued the case to Oct. 18 when he can rule on the legality of Tham's detention.