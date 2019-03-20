Department says firefighter injured battling house blaze

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a West Des Moines firefighter was hospitalized after battling a house fire.

Firetrucks were dispatched to the home around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Station KCCI reports that someone inside the house was evacuated safely.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening. The firefighter's name hasn't been released.

The fire cause is being investigated.

