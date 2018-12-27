Departing New Mexico governor makes judicial appointment

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Daniel Gallegos has been appointed as a state district court judge in the Albuquerque-based second judicial district after losing election in November to the state Court of Appeals.

Departing New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez announced Wednesday the appointment of the Gallegos to replace retired Judge Alan Malott for a term that ends at the end of 2020. Malott initially was appointed by former Gov. Bill Richardson in 2009.

Gallegos served as an appointed member of the Court of Appeals since January and lost election in November to Democrat Megan Duffy. He previously worked as a prosecutor for the U.S. Navy.

Martinez is making final appointments before leaving office after two terms. She will be succeeded by Democratic Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham of Albuquerque.