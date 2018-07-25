Denver Art Museum to host comprehensive Monet exhibit

DENVER (AP) — Officials say the Denver Art Museum will be only museum in the U.S. to host a comprehensive exhibition of Claude Monet paintings.

The Denver Post reports the museum announced Tuesday that "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" will open in Denver in October 2019, filling more than 20,000 square feet (1,860 square meters) of gallery space with more than 100 paintings.

According to the museum, the paintings will span the French Impressionist's career, emphasizing "the artist's enduring relationship with nature and his response to the varied and distinct places in which he worked."

The exhibition will include works loaned from museums in Boston, Chicago, New York and Paris.

The exhibition will end in February 2020 and travel to the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany.

