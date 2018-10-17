Dental firm expands with pediatric office

A visit to the dentist is not always scary for kids; in fact, some children look forward to the visit.

Take Janeane Dalton, of New Milford, who visited Dental Associates of Connecticut’s new kids-only office in New Milford. She brought her twin 3-year-old boys and their older sister in recently and the boys sat happily in their rocket-shaped dental chairs even after Dr. Joseph Guzzardi was done looking at their teeth.

“They are so calm here. They make it fun,” Dalton said. “It’s fun for the adults, too, to look around while the kids are being worked on.”

The expansion is the latest for Dental Associates of Connecticut, which now has offices in Danbury, Newtown, Shelton, Fairfield, Simsbury and New Milford. Pediatric dental work in New Milford was previously done in the practice’s Aspetuck Avenue location, which has been open for 27 years and will now focus primarily on adult dental care.

The new pediatric office is in a medical suite complex at 120 Parklane Road and is the first branding for Dental Associates Kids, a division of Dental Associates of Connecticut. The Danbury pediatric office will undergo a renovation soon with the new branding.

The doctor-owned company, which is based in Danbury and was founded in 1971, plans to expand further with two more offices opening this year and two more next year.

“Growing is the plan,” said CEO Adam Richichi. “We’ve grown by ownership (by the dentists.) That’s how we keep up the quality care.”

Dalton’s sons wore sunglasses and watched movies on a television mounted to the ceiling above the dental chair as Guzzardi and a dental hygienist cleaned and inspected their teeth. The lobby welcomes guests with a sign reading “Now Entering the Smile Galaxy,” foreshadowing the interior’s space motif. Each pediatric office has a different kid-friendly theme.

Richichi found himself helping decorate and plan the New Milford pediatric office.

“I did it because it was a blast,” Richichi said. “I don’t usually get involved with that type of thing, but it was fun. We designed it to be fun and engaging and educational.”

Richichi said the company expanded with another office in New Milford due to customer demand for a pediatric-only office.

“Parents like to bring their kids to a kid-centric place,” Richichi said. “So we built a place just for kids where they can be comfortable and be themselves. Kids require special attention at a dental office. We have to be careful with kids. A dentist could be their worst experience or their best. We never want to be their worst.”

The practice may be reached at 860-355-4138.

The writer may be reached at cbosak@hearstmediact.com; 203-731-3338.