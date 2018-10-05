Dental Associates Kids office to open

Dental Associates of Connecticut has announced the opening of Dental Associates Kids, the practice’s pediatric dental satellite office, in New Milford.

A ribbon cutting will be held Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. at the new site, 120 Park Lane Road (Route 202), Suite A-102.

The new office is just minutes north of Dental Associates’ main New Milford office on Aspetuck Avenue.

The public is invited to attend the opening ceremony.

“New Milford is a very family-oriented community,” said Adam Richichi, CEO. “We built New Milford’s only pediatric dental office to serve these families.”

The new location is designed to make the children feel like they are aboard a spaceship traveling through space.

Large murals of galaxies and stars decorate the walls, and a spacious waiting room includes iPads and a large-screen TV.