HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced Wednesday she will not seek reelection in 2022, noting it's time for a “new generation” to “step up” with new ideas on how to further modernize voting and protect voters' rights.

The three-term Democrat and former president of the National Association of Secretaries of State made the announcement outside the state Capitol, where she previously served 17 years as a state representative from Mansfield.