Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices July 11, 2021 Updated: July 11, 2021 7:17 p.m.
1 of17 Government supporters shout slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Ismael Francisco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Cuba's President Miguel Diaz Canel walks with his followers after an anti-government protest in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, Sunday July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Police detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Police scuffle and detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Police detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 People protest in front of the Capitol in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 A police officer exits a police truck for transporting prisoners after detaining and placing demonstrators inside during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. Ramon Espinosa/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 CORRECTS AFFILIATION OF PROTESTER TO PRO-GOVERNMENT - A woman shouts pro-government slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs. Ismael Francisco/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
Thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.
Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.