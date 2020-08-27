Demonstration showcases features of specialized drones in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — United Drone Technology in New Milford recently presented a program to demonstrate its line of first responder ready drones.

The demonstration of nine drones was held at Harrybrooke Park last Friday.

“In the last nine to 10 months, I’ve seen the need for first responders to have this kind of tool,” said company owner John Gallagher.

Gallagher owned The Hobby Hangout but had to close its doors a few months ago due to the pandemic.

United Drone Technology operates out of space in the building that housed The Hobby Hangout at 48 Anderson Ave.

First responders from a dozen towns, including those in the Greater New Milford area, and members of the Greater New Milford Business Association attended the event.

Gallagher said the state-of-the-art drones that were displayed are equipped to assist in fire control, accident scene investigation, search and rescue, and more.

The drones featured high resolution cameras, including up to 8k and Flir night-vision cameras, and have the ability to drop fire extinguisher balls, medical supplies and other necessary supplies.

Gallagher said his company builds about 40 percent of the drones it sells; the other 60 percent are purchased. A variety of special attachments can be added to any drone, he said.

“Anything radio controlled is a passion of mine,” Gallagher said of his interest in the industry.

Gallagher built his first drone in 1991 because he wanted to take an aerial photograph of his home.

“It lasted long enough to get one good picture,” he said with a chuckle.

Drone technology has come a long way since the early 1990s.

For more information about United Drone Technology, visit www.uniteddronetechnology.com or call 860-248-7000