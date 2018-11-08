Democrats to decide if Mattiello will remain House speaker

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Rhode Island Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello addresses lawmakers after he was administered the oath of office at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Democrats will caucus on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, to decide whether to return Mattiello to his powerful leadership post. less FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Rhode Island Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello addresses lawmakers after he was administered the oath of office at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Democrats ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Democrats to decide if Mattiello will remain House speaker 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democrats are meeting to decide whether to return Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello to his powerful leadership post.

Their caucus is Thursday night in Cranston.

The Rhode Island National Organization for Women and the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence are asking lawmakers to oust Mattiello as speaker. They don't feel he's responsive to issues important to them. Mattiello has also recently faced criticism over his handling of sexual harassment claims at the state house.

The speaker is officially elected by all 75 House members in January. But if Democrats select Mattiello on Thursday, that guarantees him the job since there are few Republican representatives.

Democratic Rep. Charlene Lima said she's supporting Mattiello because he has "moved this state in the right direction as far as jobs, the economy and making it easier for businesses."

Mattiello needs 38 votes. Eighteen Democrats released a statement that said they won't back him. Most are women.

Mattiello was narrowly re-elected in his Cranston district Tuesday. He has called his opponents "extreme progressives."

Democratic Rep. Teresa Tanzi said it isn't about ideology. She said she and others want a new leader because of the way Mattiello runs the House. The process should be more open and transparent, and the speaker shouldn't single-handedly control which bills come to the floor, Tanzi said Thursday.

"Even if a majority of the members wanted something passed or a majority of committee members wanted it, he alone chose what lived and died. And that's impacting the entire state," she said. "One person should not be the sole gatekeeper, especially one person who was barely re-elected in his district."

Last year, Tanzi said a higher-ranking legislator told her sexual favors would allow her bills to go further. In response, Mattiello asked Tanzi to create a legislative commission to address sexual harassment. None of the bills proposed by the commission got a vote on the House floor.

House Republicans are also looking for reforms to the way the House operates, said Republican Rep. Blake Filippi, the new House minority leader.

Democrats in the Senate are meeting for their caucus Thursday at the state house. Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is expected to be endorsed to return to his leadership role.