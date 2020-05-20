Democrats flip 2 GOP-controlled Massachusetts Senate seats

BOSTON (AP) — Democrats flipped two seats in the Massachusetts Senate in two special elections Tuesday giving the party a 36-seat majority in the 40-member chamber.

Westfield Democrat John Velis defeated John Cain, a Republican from Southwick, to take the seat formerly held by Republican Don Humason, who was elected mayor of Westfield.

Falmouth Democrat Susan Moran was elected to serve in a district formerly represented by Plymouth Republican Vinny deMacedo after defeating James McMahon, a Republican from Bourne.

The two wins tighten the party's control of the chamber. Democrats also hold a wide majority of seats in the Massachusetts House.

Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford called the special elections “a bad night for Donald Trump.”

“Two areas that were strong for Donald Trump a few years ago came back home and voted blue,” Bickford said in a written statement Tuesdayt. “Democrats and independents are united now more than ever, and we will continue to work together through the fall. These two flipped seats are a sign of things to come in a few months.”

Both special elections had originally been scheduled for March 31 but were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The elections included both traditional in-person voting and mail-in voting.