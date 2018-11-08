New Mexico Democrats solidify control with midterm elections
Morgan Lee, Associated Press
Updated
New Mexico Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan-Grisham dances following her acceptance speech in Albuquerque, N.M. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
New Mexico Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham blows kisses to supporters following her acceptance speech during midterms' election night in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
New Mexico Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan-Grisham waves to supporters following her acceptance speech in Albuquerque, N.M. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
Steve Pearce, Republican candidate for Governor of New Mexico and former congressman, gives his concession speech during the mid-term election in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Pearce was defeated by congressional colleague, Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham. less
Photo: Andres Leighton, AP
Steve Pearce, center, Republican candidate for Governor of New Mexico and former congressman, receives the support of Renee Grout, left, and Jeree Tomasi after giving his concession speech during the mid-term election in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Pearce was defeated by congressional colleague, Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham. less
Photo: Andres Leighton, AP
In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo Congresswoman-elect Deb Haaland, right, watches election returns with Beth Touchin, the Native American Outreach Director of the Democratic Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M. Haaland and Sharice Davids, of Kansas, on Tuesday became the nation's first Native American women to win their bids for the U.S. House of Representatives. less
Photo: Mary Hudetz, AP
Congressional District 2 Republican candidate Yvette Herrell talks to supporters at the Republican Party of Otero County 2018 midterm election watch party in Alamogordo, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Duane Barbati/Alamogordo Daily News via AP) less
Photo: Duane Barbati, AP
New Mexico 2nd District candidate Xochitl Torres Small enters the Democratic watch party at the Las Cruces Convention Center, surrounded by supporters and receiving cheers and hugs, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Las Cruces, N.M. (Josh Bachman/The Las Cruces Sun News via AP) less
Photo: Josh Bachman, AP
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico speaks at a New Mexico Democratic rally in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. New Mexico candidates for governor, a lone Senate seat and two open congressional districts barnstormed through major cities Monday to rally supporters in the wake of record-breaking early voter turnout. less
Photo: Russell Contreras, AP
DCCC Chair Ben Ray Luján, left, and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., gesture after speaking to a crowd of volunteers and supporters of the Democratic party at an election night event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Washington. less
Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas delivers his acceptance speech following his re-election in Albuquerque, New Mexico midterms election night Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
New Mexico candidate for state auditor Brian Colon speaks to constituents at Cocina Azul restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico midterms election day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
CORRECTS TO SAY RICHARD RUNS FOR STATE LAND COMMISSIONER, NOT GOVERNOR - In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo, Stephanie Garcia Richard campaigns for state land commissioner at a Democratic political rally in Santa Fe, N.M. less
Photo: Morgan Lee, AP
CORRECTS TO SAY RICHARD RUNS FOR STATE LAND COMMISSIONER, NOT GOVERNOR - In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo, Stephanie Garcia Richard campaigns for state land commissioner at a Democratic political rally in Santa Fe, N.M. less
Photo: Morgan Lee, AP
New Mexico Gov.elect Michelle Lujan-Grisham speaks to supporters following her acceptance speech in Albuquerque, N.M. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
Steve Pearce, right, Republican candidate for Governor of New Mexico and former congressman, receives the support of Jewll Powdrell after giving his concession speech during the mid-term election in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Pearce was defeated by congressional colleague, Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham. less
Photo: Andres Leighton, AP
Steve Pearce, Republican candidate for Governor of New Mexico and former congressman, is accompanied by his wife Cynthia, while arriving to give his concession speech during the mid-term election in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Pearce was defeated by congressional colleague, Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham. less
Photo: Andres Leighton, AP
Congresswoman-elect Deb Haaland reacts to the news of her election during midterms' election night in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
Congresswoman-elect Deb Haaland speaks to her mother Mary Toya following the news of her election during midterms' election night in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
Congresswoman-elect Deb Haaland gives her acceptance speech joined by her daughter Somah Haaland, left, and her brother Judd Haaland, right, during midterm election night in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. less
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
Sen. Martin Heinreich, D-N.M., greets supporters after winning re-election in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
Sen. Martin Heinreich, D-N.M., waits to speak to supporters after winning re-election in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Juan Antonio Labreche, AP
Congressional District 2 Republican candidate Yvette Herrell talks to supporters at the Republican Party of Otero County watch party in Alamogordo, N.M., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Duane Barbati/Alamogordo Daily News via AP) less
Photo: Duane Barbati, AP
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democrats ran roughshod over Republican candidates in New Mexico's midterm election, taking control of the governor's office, flipping a key congressional seat along the U.S.-Mexico border, sweeping major statewide races and ensuring Democratic control of the state's top two courts.
U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham won the governor's race in a landslide to succeed termed-out Republican Gov. Susana Martinez amid frustration over the state's struggling public education system, entrenched poverty and a boom-and-bust economy closely tethered to the oil industry.
Beyond New Mexico, Democrats appeared to gain unified control of the governor's office and both legislative chambers in Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Nevada and New York. Overall, Republicans still have more states with that trifecta of power.
Lujan Grisham defeated U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, whose congressional district along Mexico's border ended up going to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small following vote counting that stretched into Wednesday evening. Torres Small vied for the seat with state Rep. Yvette Herrell, who embraced President Donald Trump's policies on immigration and won endorsements from conservative-leaning advocacy groups including the National Rifle Association.
Democrats also won elections for attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and land commissioner, who oversees oil and renewable energy resources on vast state trust lands. They ousted a GOP Supreme Court justice and four appellate court judges.
The election positions Democrats to overhaul public education standards and funding, along with the state's approach to policies on climate change, gun control and the possible authorization of recreational marijuana.
On the campaign trail, Lujan Grisham vowed to push for new investments in solar and wind energy and has pledged to comply with a court order to help poor and minority students.
State Senate majority leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe said Lujan Grisham's victory places statewide minimum wage and teacher pay increases at the top of the legislative agenda next year, and could revive vetoed and dormant initiatives on subjects from campaign finance to abortion rights.
House Speaker Brian Egolf said forecasts for a major budget surplus provide a "once in a multiple-lifetimes opportunity to completely re-invent education."
New Mexico has shifted between Republican and Democratic governors for three decades even though Democrats dominate voter registration rolls. Democrats also have maintained majorities in both legislative chambers for most of the last century.
Heavy currents of Roman Catholicism and a ranching ethos have helped Republican candidates win periodically over moderate or fickle Democrats on social issues or as a counterweight to the Legislature.
Political consultant and former Democratic state senator Dede Feldman said results of legislative races indicate a progressive political shift in traditionally Republican areas of northeast Albuquerque.
"Most of these candidates ran on health care and education. They didn't really try to nationalize the race," Feldman said.
Democratic legislative candidates seized control of districts held by retiring GOP Minority Leader Nate Gentry and Republican stalwart Larry Larranaga, who served for more than two decades.
Also in Albuquerque, they ousted Republican Reps. Monica Youngblood, an ally of the governor who was recently convicted of drunken driving, and seven-term Rep. Jimmie Hall.
On the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico, Democrat Anthony Allison of Fruitland ousted three-term Republican Sharon Clahchischilliage.
At the same time, Trump weighed on voters' minds Tuesday, according to a wide-ranging survey of the electorate conducted by The Associated Press.
For 30 percent of New Mexico voters, President Donald Trump was not a factor they considered while casting their votes. By comparison, more than one-quarter said a reason for their vote was to express support for Trump, and 43 percent said they voted to express opposition to Trump.
A majority of New Mexico voters had negative views of Trump: About 60 percent said they disapprove of how he is handling his job as president, while 40 percent said they approve of Trump.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich won re-election to second term, as Republicans held onto their Senate majority with wins against incumbent Democrats in Indiana, North Dakota and Missouri.
U.S. House races provided a historic win by Democrat Debra Haaland, one of the first Native American women elected to Congress. She will fill Lujan Grisham's seat. Five-term Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan cruised to victory in his northern New Mexico district.