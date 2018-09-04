Democrats criticize GOP 'inaction' on PFAS contamination

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats in the Michigan House are criticizing majority Republican lawmakers for "inaction" on addressing the contamination of tap water with old industrial chemicals.

Democrats held a news conference at the Capitol on Tuesday, a day before the Legislature returns from a summer break. They want GOP-led committees to hold hearings on legislation that would lower the limit for per- and polyfluorinated substances — or PFAS — and to learn more about an internal state report from 2012 that warned of PFAS dangers.

This summer, residents in Parchment were given bottled water for a month because the municipal water had high PFAS levels. The state also is confronting contamination in wells in other communities.

A House spokesman says Republicans are focused on getting the state's emergency response up and running first.