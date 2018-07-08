Democratic governor candidates face first primary debate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The two Democratic contenders for Connecticut's next governor will face off in their first primary debate.

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim will meet Thursday night at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven. The event is being organized by the Connecticut Association of Realtors and WTNH News 8. About 1,000 Realtors and their guests will be in the audience.

While Lamont received the Democratic Party's endorsement at the recent state convention, Ganim collected enough signatures to petition his way onto the Aug. 14 ballot and force an intra-party challenge.

There are five Republican candidates for governor who also face a primary on Aug. 14.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term.

Thursday's hour-long debate will air live at 7 p.m. on WCTX MyTV9.