Democratic candidates rally Latinos vs. Trump in Miami forum

MIAMI (AP) — At a forum on Latino issues, eight Democratic candidates for president attacked Trump administration policies that led to the separation of families and detention of children.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials hosted the Miami forum Friday for candidates including U.S. senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to attack the government's crackdown on illegal immigration, a day after President Donald Trump claimed his support among Latino voters has "gone way up."

The most recent AP-NORC poll conducted in mid-June shows Trump with 26% support among Hispanics.

Warren vowed to ban private prisons she says are profiting from the detention of immigrants. Sanders said he would use executive orders to "undo the fear and the damage."