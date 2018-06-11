Democratic candidates for Florida governor set for debate

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Four Democratic candidates for Florida governor are set to appear at a debate sponsored by several labor, immigration and progressive groups.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and businessman Chris King are scheduled to appear Monday night near Fort Lauderdale.

Businessman Jeff Greene joined the race last week, too late for the debate.

The Democrats have not won a Florida gubernatorial election since 1994. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is barred by the state constitution from seeking a third consecutive term.

The debate organizers include the Service Employees International Union and political action committees affiliated with the Florida Immigration Coalition and Planned Parenthood.

The primary is Aug. 28. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are the leading Republican candidates.