Democratic candidate closes off Twitter feed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democrat running for an open state Assembly seat is refusing to let the public view her old tweets ripping conservatives.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Ann Groves Lloyd's tweets include remarks calling former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney a "douche nozzle" and Gov. Scott Walker is her worst enemy, immoral and reprehensible.

She also liked numerous tweets critical of President Donald Trump and responded favorably to an article on the success of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Lloyd told the newspaper that the account was meant for her friends and family. Republicans say she's trying to hide her extreme views.

Lloyd faces Republican Jon Plumer in a special election Tuesday for an open seat in the 42nd Assembly District.