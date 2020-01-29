Democrat seeks to fight Kentucky GOP transgender bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A transgender candidate for the Kentucky House is criticizing three GOP bills affecting the transgender community.

One measure would prohibit students from using public restrooms that don't align with their “biological sex,” another would make it a felony for doctors to prescribe gender-altering medications to minors, and a third would require student-athletes to play sports based on the sex listed on their birth certificate, the Courier Journal reported.

Democrat Ramona Thomas, who began transitioning in 2017, told the newspaper Tuesday that she wants to fight to protect transgender youth. Thomas is running for a House seat to represent southwestern Jefferson County.

"These bills are the end result of LGBT people, and trans people, not being present in our government for so long," Thomas said.

The newspaper said the bills' Republican sponsors didn't respond requests for comment.

State Rep. Savannah Maddox, who sponsored the bill regarding medical treatment for children to alter gender, argued on Facebook that "it is not the right of a parent to permanently alter a child's gender or identity, even when based upon certain behaviors or perceptions of a child's mind which has not yet had time to fully develop.”