Democrat outraises top of GOP field in Senate race in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The leading Democratic candidate for the Senate in Kansas raised twice as much money in contributions during the last three months of 2019 as the top four Republicans combined, campaign finance reports showed Friday.

But state Sen. Barbara Bollier's nearly $1.1 million in contributions couldn't overcome Republican Rep. Roger Marshall's advantage in cash at year's end because of funds the western Kansas congressman carried over from his House campaign account.

Marshall ended 2019 with $1.9 million, despite collecting less than $218,000 in contributions during the previous quarter. Bollier, a retired Kansas City-area anesthesiologist, ended the year with about $810,000 in cash.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach trailed Bollier and other top Republicans in both categories. Kobach, the unsuccessful GOP nominee for governor in 2018, raised about $102,000 in contributions and ended 2019 with about $190,000 in cash.

Dave Lindstrom, a Kansas City-area businessman and ex-Kansas City Chiefs professional football player, raised $104,000 in contributions during 2019's final three months and ended the year with $291,000 in cash.

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita raised $103,000 in contributions during the last quarter and ended 2019 with $523,000 in cash after loaning herself $275,000 earlier in the year.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna