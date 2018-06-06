Democrat Williams offers contrast to Gianforte in House race
Updated 2:27 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — After getting a late start and outspent by her opponents, Democrat Kathleen Williams narrowly emerged the unlikely winner in Montana's U.S. House primary to cap a big day nationwide for women seeking elected office.
The former three-term state lawmaker from Bozeman faces equally long odds against incumbent Greg Gianforte.
The Republican enters the general election contest with a huge financial advantage as he looks to extend his party's two-decade lock on the post.
Williams said Wednesday she's undaunted and will stick with progressive themes that prevailed in the primary: health care, expanding job opportunities and a willingness to talk about gun violence.
She would be the first woman elected to the seat since Jeannette Rankin in 1941.
Gianforte said in a statement the nation can't afford the big-government policies of the past.