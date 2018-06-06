Democrat Williams offers contrast to Gianforte in House race





Kathleen Williams, a candidate for the Democratic nomination to U.S. House, attends a primary watch party Tuesday evening, June 5, 2018, in Bozeman, Mont. (Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP) In this May 31, 2018 photo U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte speaks about U.S. energy policy at a conference in Billings, Mont. The Montana Republican faces former state lawmaker Kathleen Williams in the November election after the Democrat's narrow victory.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — After getting a late start and outspent by her opponents, Democrat Kathleen Williams narrowly emerged the unlikely winner in Montana's U.S. House primary to cap a big day nationwide for women seeking elected office.

The former three-term state lawmaker from Bozeman faces equally long odds against incumbent Greg Gianforte.

The Republican enters the general election contest with a huge financial advantage as he looks to extend his party's two-decade lock on the post.

Williams said Wednesday she's undaunted and will stick with progressive themes that prevailed in the primary: health care, expanding job opportunities and a willingness to talk about gun violence.

She would be the first woman elected to the seat since Jeannette Rankin in 1941.

Gianforte said in a statement the nation can't afford the big-government policies of the past.