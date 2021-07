MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is leading in the fundraising race for attorney general, brining in a record amount for this point in the election cycle.

Kaul reported on Thursday that he had raised nearly $411,000 in the first six months of the year and had more than $537,000 cash on hand. Kaul's campaign released the totals ahead of filing his report and did not say whether any of the amount raised included his own personal money.