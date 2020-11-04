Democrat Kathy Manning wins North Carolina US House seat

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrat Kathy Manning has won an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina over Republican Joseph Lee Haywood.

Manning had been favored to win in the state’s 6th Congressional District after a court ordered the state to redraw its congressional map ahead of the 2020 election. Republican Rep. Mark Walker did not seek reelection after the order.

The pickup by Manning in the area that borders Virginia furthers Democrats’ goal of retaining their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Manning unsuccessfully ran in 2018 for the seat in District 13, where she lost to Republican Ted Budd.

Haywood is a GOP activist who previously worked as the party chairman in the district.