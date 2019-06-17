Democrat Cal Cunningham enters North Carolina Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former state senator tells The Associated Press he's running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

Democrat Cal Cunningham had been campaigning for lieutenant governor in North Carolina, but he announced Monday he's switching 2020 races. At least two other Democrats already are running for the seat, which would be a major pickup for Democrats trying to win back a Senate majority.

Cunningham previously ran for Senate in 2010, finishing second in the Democratic primary. His only elected office has been a single term in the state Senate, but the 45-year-old attorney and Iraq War veteran has remained well-connected in state Democratic politics.

Cunningham says he changed races because Washington politicians haven't solved problems voters care about, including health care, college affordability and gun violence.