JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi candidate running an inexpensive U.S. Senate campaign says the nation needs to strengthen education to compete internationally.

Democrat Tobey Bernard Bartee, who is a former military intelligence officer, spoke Tuesday at Millsaps College in Jackson. He said American students need to improve in math, science and critical thinking.

"We're not effectively prepared to compete in the coming decades," he said.

Bartee pledged to evaluate issues before deciding how to spend "scarce" government resources.

"I believe in command of policy and I believe in command of process," Bartee said. "There is no issue that I will not unpack in all of its complexity."

He is one of four candidates running in a special election to fill the final two years of a six-year term started by longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired amid health concerns in April.

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was in her second term as state agriculture commissioner, to temporarily succeed Cochran until the special election is resolved. She is challenged by Bartee; Democrat Mike Espy, who is a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary; and Republican Chris McDaniel, who is a third-term state senator.

Party labels won't appear on the ballot. If nobody receives a majority Nov. 6, the top two will go to a Nov. 27 runoff.

The latest campaign finance records show that through Oct. 17, Bartee has raised $4,058 and spent $17,091 as he makes his first run for public office.

Hyde-Smith has raised nearly $3 million and spent $2.2 million. Espy has raised $1.9 million and spent $1.2 million. McDaniel has raised $583,103 and spent $520,699.

