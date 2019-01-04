Dem-led House moves to join health care law case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Democratic-controlled House has moved toward defending President Barack Obama's health care law against a federal court ruling that the statute is unconstitutional.

The House has filed papers seeking to intervene in the case, which by itself is unlikely to have a substantial impact. But the move is part of an effort by congressional Democrats to pressure Republicans.

The House plans a vote next week formally authorizing its attorneys to enter the case. That will force Republicans to choose between seeming to defend the law or support its demise.

Republicans unanimously opposed the 2010 law and have voted repeatedly to repeal it.

During last fall's campaign, many Republicans said they'd back legislation ensuring coverage for people with pre-existing medical conditions — one of the law's most popular benefits.