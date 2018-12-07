Dem leader: Infrastructure bills must tackle climate change

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves a closed-door security briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the involvement of the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. less Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves a closed-door security briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the involvement of the Saudi crown prince, ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dem leader: Infrastructure bills must tackle climate change 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says legislation boosting federal investment in roads, bridges and other infrastructure must include efforts to curb global warming.

Lawmakers have cited infrastructure investment as ripe for bipartisan agreement next year, but Schumer's position could complicate things.

The Trump administration has prioritized undoing the Obama administration's efforts to slow climate change.

Schumer said Friday in a letter to President Donald Trump that climate change will cause "untold human suffering and significant damage to the U.S. economy" if left unchecked. The New York Democrat is calling for permanent tax credits to boost production of wind and solar energy and to make homes and offices more energy efficient.

Schumer also is calling for loans to communities that would invest in projects that limit the damage caused by hurricanes and other natural disasters.