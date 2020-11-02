Delaware puts out list of virus testing sites as cases rise

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state of Delaware has released a list of coronavirus testing sites as cases rise and and health officials encourage residents to get tested.

The Delaware State News reported Monday that Delawareans can view a full list of testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.

Gov. John Carney said that testing "is the best tool we have to track spread of this virus and monitor potential outbreaks.”

The state is coordinating with community sites in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations.

“In partnership with New Castle County and the Delaware National Guard, we were able to test over 110,000 people in October,” said A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “We begin November with over 30 testing sites all around the state to help keep people safe.”