Delaware police: Man charged after crash, trooper assault

MILTON, Del. (AP) — A man was arrested after his truck crashed into a tree and he assaulted two state troopers as emergency workers tried to take him for treatment, Delaware State Police said.

A truck driven by Dylan L. Martin, 23, of Felton, crashed early Sunday, and he was knocked unconscious, officials said in a news release on Monday. Emergency medical workers managed to awaken Martin inside the ambulance, but state police said he became disorderly in the ambulance, began flailing his arms and struck an EMS worker in the chest.