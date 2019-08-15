Delaware officials cite contractor for asbestos removal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have levied thousands of dollars in penalties against a company involved in asbestos removal at a former General Motors assembly plant.

Environmental secretary Shawn Garvin issued a penalty order Wednesday against EcoServices LLC of Exton, Pennsylvania, and a company foreman, Derrick Maxwell, for violating emission standards for hazardous air pollutants.

The company and Maxwell each have been assessed a $20,000 penalty and ordered to pay $12,948 in recovery and investigative costs. They have 30 days to appeal.

Garvin's order notes that videos taken in February and March appear to show improper handling of asbestos at the former Boxwood assembly plant in New Castle County.

Demolition of the plant prompted protests by members of organized labor, one of whom reportedly shot the videos while posing as a non-union laborer.