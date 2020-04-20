Delaware judge rejects appeal in fatal home invasion

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Philadelphia man serving 25 years in prison for a home invasion that left two people dead.

The judge ruled last week that Rhamir Waples knowingly and voluntarily pleaded guilty in 2018 to second-degree murder, home invasion and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Waples, 23, was initially convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, robbery and other crimes in the 2014 killings of Cletis Nelson and William Hopkins at a mobile home in Millsboro.

Authorities said the killings were committed by several members of a crime ring involved in racketeering, murder, home invasion robbery, illegal weapons possession and drug dealing.

Prosecutors agreed to vacate Waples’ jury conviction in favor of a guilty plea to lesser charges after his attorney raised questions about the testimony of two trial witnesses and asked for a new trial.

Waples’ attorney claimed that prosecutors failed to disclose that one co-defendant had been offered deal in exchange for his testimony. He also pointed out that Waples’ brother and fellow co-defendant Richard Robinson sought to recant his testimony.