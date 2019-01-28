Delaware bridge to reopen after months of construction

ST. GEORGES, Del. (AP) — A busy Delaware bridge that spans the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal has been under construction for months and is now set to reopen.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the St. Georges Bridge will reopen by Thursday. The bridge was closed for a $3.7 million construction project in September, forcing thousands of commuters to instead use the packed Sen. William V. Roth Jr. Bridge.

Dozens of floor beams along the St. Georges Bridge were replaced, as were many of the bridge's joint strip seals, bolts and rivets.

Tim Boyle of the Army Corps' Philadelphia District has said the repairs on the bridge built in 1941 are done on an as-needed basis. He says the recent repairs were for normal wear and tear.

