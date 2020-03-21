Delaware beaches closed to discourage gathering groups

REHOBOTH, Del. (AP) — Delaware's beaches are being closed to vacationers and other residents because too many groups are visiting them in resistance to social distancing directives for the new coronavirus, Gov. John Carney announced on Saturday.

The beach ban, which took effect late Saturday afternoon and could last through May 15, will prohibit public access except for exercise or to walk dogs where dogs are permitted.

An earlier emergency declaration from Carney prohibited public gatherings of 50 or more people for several weeks. Violations are considered a criminal offense.

“We need everyone to take this situation seriously. We saw too many people on the beaches (Friday) and we weren’t seeing the kind of social distancing that we need in order to slow the spread of coronavirus,” Carney said in a news release. Local officials can choose tighter beach restrictions.

Carney's office said 40 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delaware.

Carney also already has ordered casinos be closed, and that restaurant and bars restrict their operations to take-out, drive-thru and delivery services.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak