Defense law has measures helping Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Measures helping the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard are included in the defense policy bill that President Donald Trump signed into law.

Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says the law repeals a policy that targeted shipyard workers. It had reduced the per diem rate for civilian workers for each day while they were away from their families to provide maintenance to ships and submarines.

The law also addresses shallow water levels at the shipyard and the impediment to the docking and undocking of submarines by creating a flood basin.

The law also secures funding for a National Guard Readiness Center in Pembroke.