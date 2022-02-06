Shiffrin calls fall in Olympic giant slalom 'disappointment' ANDREW DAMPF, AP Sports Writer Feb. 6, 2022 Updated: Feb. 6, 2022 11:07 p.m.
1 of12 Mikaela Shiffrin of United States loses control and skis off course during the first run of the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin's first trip down the race hill at the Beijing Games lasted just five turns and mere seconds Monday, ending in a disqualification from the opening leg of the giant slalom that she called “a huge disappointment.”
The seventh racer on a course known as The Ice River at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, and the defending champion, the 26-year-old American lost control coming around a left-turn gate, slid and fell on her side. Eventually, she got up and stopped on the side of slope, stuck her poles in the snow and put her hands on her hips.