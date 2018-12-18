Defeated GOP Herrell in US House race eyes 'legal action'

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Republican who lost a closely watched U.S. House race in southern New Mexico says her campaign hasn't ruled out "further legal action" to contest the results.

State Rep. Yvette Herrell announced on her campaign's website last week that her team is examining copies of absentee ballots and other documents. She also says her team is looking over "various reports of inconsistencies" but declined to give details.

Democrat Xochitl Torres Small defeated Herrell last month after absentee ballots in the Hispanic Democratic stronghold Dona Ana County put her over the top. Herrell has refused to concede and her campaign has repeated claims of election irregularities without providing any evidence.

A state judge allowed Herrell's campaign to inspect the absentee ballots.