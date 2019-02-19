Deer disease found in 2 more Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Cases of debilitating deer disease have been confirmed in two more Mississippi counties, making it present in five counties.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said Tuesday that tests confirm deer in Panola and Tallahatchie counties had chronic wasting disease. A total of 15 cases have been confirmed statewide, with others found in Benton, Issaquena, Marshall and Pontotoc counties. Four more cases await confirmation.

The contagious and fatal neurological disease causes deer to have tremors and other movement problems and lose weight.

Spokesman Warren Strain says the department is assessing restrictions on feeding wildlife and hog trapping in Panola, Tallahatchie and surrounding counties as part of its response program.

The disease is present in 25 other states. Tennessee has confirmed dozens of cases in counties bordering Mississippi.

