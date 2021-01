SHERMAN — Deer Pond Farm is offering the following February programs:

First Friday hike/snowshoe, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., No fee

Join volunteers for fresh air, exercise and good company on a hike or snowshoe excursion. This month, the western trails will be explored. The pace of hike is adjusted to participants. A hiking pole and shoe traction device is helpful.

Winter aquatic ecology

Feb. 13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where do frogs and turtles spend the winter? Under the water’s surface is where many insect and wildlife species are protected from winter’s cold temperatures. Prowl the banks of streams, ponds and wetlands and, depending on the conditions, conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni will scoop a net or two to see aquatic up close.

ebird Hotspots

Join citizen science by submitting eBird checklists to Deer Pond Farm, CT Audubon (Fairfield County), Sherman and/or Deer Pond Farm, CT Audubon (Dutchess Co.) while birding here.

Birding with Stefan Martin

Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to noon

Explore ways birds manage to survive this demanding season when food and cover are in short supply. In addition to highlighting the importance of habitat diversity for supporting wildlife throughout the seasons, participants will conduct an eBird checklist.

Schedule a private, expert led walk through diverse habitats of Deer Pond Farm

Information on the flora and fauna as well as conservation work will be shared. Habitat enhancement and data collection via eBird, CT & NY Bird Atlas and Motus Wildlife Tracking System will be presented. Contact Deirdra Wallin, center manager, dwallin@ctaudubon.org to schedule. Fee: $100 for a two-hour walk, includes up to four pre-registered and pre-paid attendees.

Registration is required at ctaudubon.org.