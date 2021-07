SHERMAN — Connecticut Audubon-Deer Pond Farm at 57 Wakeman Hill Road will offer the following programs in August.

First Friday Hike, Aug. 6, 9 to 11 a.m.,no fee. Different trails are explored each month. Pace is adjusted to participants.

Citizen Science eBird, Aug. 10, 11 to noon, no fee. Attendees can learn how to use eBird, the digital platform for documenting bird sightings. Participants come with the eBird app downloaded onto their smartphone, or a notebook and pencil for recording observations.

Bird Walk, Aug. 14, 8 to 10 a.m. During the summer months, many birds are busy feeding, caring for and teaching their young. Attendees will explore the various habitats observing, learning and collecting data.

Birds & More Ecology Walk, Aug. 21, 9 to 11 a.m. In late summer, butterflies and other pollinators are visiting flowers, the sounds of cicadas and crickets fill the air, and dragonflies are patrolling shorelines where green frogs let out the occasional croak.

Butterfly Walk, Aug. 25, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Over 40 butterfly species have been identified at Deer Pond Farm, a certified Monarch Waystation through Monarch Watch. Attendees learn identification tips as well as habitat needs, including host and nectar plants.

Beginning Birding Walk, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In this program field guides, apps and tips, including bird size and shape, color, behavior and habitat to help with identification will be shared.

Current COVID-19 protocols are advised. Trails open to the public dawn to dusk daily. There is limited cell service.

For more information, call 860-799-4074, ext. 134 or visit ctaudubon.org.