Dedication ceremony planned for probate court's new home

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A dedication ceremony is planned for the new Merrimack County Probate Court in Concord.

It now occupies the building that formerly housed the Administrative Office of the Courts. The original two-story, wood-framed building was constructed in 1997 and it's across from the state supreme court building.

The building has undergone extensive renovations. Courtroom millwork, including the judge's bench in Courtroom One, was reclaimed from other buildings, including the old U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manchester, and refurbished for this project.

The dedication is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.