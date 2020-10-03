  • Above, David Cohen, who spearheaded the signs and bench project, addresses museum board members during the ceremony as museum first vice president Kathy Kelly-Koch looks on. Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media / Danbury News Times

    Above, David Cohen, who spearheaded the signs and bench project, addresses museum board members during the ceremony as museum first vice president Kathy Kelly-Koch looks on.

    Above, David Cohen, who spearheaded the signs and bench project, addresses museum board members during the ceremony as museum first vice president Kathy Kelly-Koch looks on.

    Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 2

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 2

Above, David Cohen, who spearheaded the signs and bench project, addresses museum board members during the ceremony as museum first vice president Kathy Kelly-Koch looks on.

Above, David Cohen, who spearheaded the signs and bench project, addresses museum board members during the ceremony as museum first vice president Kathy Kelly-Koch looks on.

Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum held a ceremony Sept. 17 to dedicate the new interpretive signs and benches on the museum’s newly named grounds, Museum Commons.