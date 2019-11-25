The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a plaque to Vietnam veterans beneath a tree they planted this spring in honor of Vietnam veterans. The ceremony took place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Above are, from left to right, Heidi Norcross, Jennie Rehnberg, Tricia Gregory and Bonnie Butler and, in back, Pat Pavlick, Mary Schenzer, Katy Francis and Marcella Martin.