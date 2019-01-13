Decision ending court order in GOP voting rights case upheld

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to re-impose restrictions on Republican National Committee voter activities set in motion more than three and one-half decades ago by a New Jersey gubernatorial race.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision by ending a court-ordered agreement, called a consent decree, to prevent the Republican National Committee from targeting minority voters.

The judge had said the Democratic National Committee hadn't proven a violation of the consent decree, which RNC lawyers contend the organization has complied with for years.

The Democratic National Committee sought to interview additional witnesses, but the three-judge appeals court panel said the judge "reasonably limited the scope" of the Democratic requests.

Voting rights advocates argue that the consent decree is still needed to prevent intimidation at the polls.