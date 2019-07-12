Deborah Rose column: Take advantage of community offerings this summer

The Litchfield Hills are rich with culture throughout the year. Come summer, look out!

There’s something for everyone to enjoy — music, theater, dance and art camps for youth, library family and summer reading programs, free concerts, movie screenings, church barbecues, nature hikes, car cruises, tours at historical sites wine tastings, and much more.

In New Milford, numerous outdoor activities are held downtown, drawing residents and visitors to the picturesque Village Green (and don’t forget the dining and shopping opportunities).

The Village Fair Days, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, is the next big event in town. The two-day event will grace the Green July 26-27, concluding with a fireworks display that had been planned for the Fourth of July Celebration but was postponed due to inclement weather.

In addition, other events will include the Edwin Kinkade Concert Series, which will kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and continue each Saturday through Aug. 24; occasional outdoor movie screenings; and Third Thursday block parties held on the third Thursday in July and August.

Come Aug. 10, the annual Art Walk will afford folks an opportunity to visit and talk with artisans in action — with some live demonstrations — at local businesses.

Off the Green, classic car enthusiasts might want to check out Paradice Cruisers’ Tuesday night cruise nights at Litchfield Crossings.

The car club will also hold its Thanksgiving in July cruise Saturday at Union Savings Bank on Route 202, with spectators asked to bring non-perishable food items for the food bank.

Two other fun outdoor events in which to participate or attend as a spectator off the Green are Harrybrooke Park’s “Hog Wild Hustle,” an outdoor field day, featuring obstacles in the mud, July 20, and the Big Jeep Thing, which celebrates the Jeep Wrangler, July 28.

Neighboring towns also offer a plethora of activities.

The Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor its family-friendly annual Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ Contest Saturday at Hurlbut Park. The event is bound to be an entertaining event that just might inspire guests to kick up their heels.

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble will kick off its summer concert series with concerts Friday in Litchfield and Saturday in Kent, with four more concerts planned in August in Kent and Sherman.

It’s worth attending a concert — the talent of local and guest musicians is amazing.

Kent has big plans again this summer, too, with free concerts held for the next three Thursday evenings on the lawn in front of town hall, as well as the Kent Sidewalk Festival on the horizon, Aug. 1-4.

The Bridgewater Country Fair will draw thousands of fair-goers come Aug. 16-18.

The event is a great activity for the family, with a parade opening night, as well as amusement rides, demonstrations, animal exhibits, contests, music, food and so much more!

These are just some of the offerings available in the coming weeks. Take advantage of all the community has to offer in one of the most beautiful areas of Connecticut.

Be sure to check out The Spectrum each week to see what’s coming up. And don’t forget to let us know about your event well in advance by emailing drose@newstimes.com.