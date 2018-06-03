Debate over snowmobile access in Tahoe forest turns hostile

SIERRA CITY, Calif. (AP) — The debate over snowmobile access in the 1,250-square-mile (3,238-square-kilometer) Tahoe National Forest has turned ugly.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported last week that the emails, social media posts and online comments with foul and abusive language prompted Forest Service officials to disable a portion of an online comment system.

Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano says he has never seen anything like this.

Supporters of the proposal pushing for more restrictions in the area have been the targets of the online abuse.

Officials fear the hostility in the comments section might deter the public from sharing their input on the Tahoe National Forest Over-Snow Vehicle Use Designation plan.

The five-county area that the forest spans has more than 3,500 registered snowmobiles.

