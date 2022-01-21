Death sentences upheld in case dubbed 'the Wichita massacre'

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the death sentences Friday of two brothers who were sentenced in 2002 for four killings known as “the Wichita massacre.”
Jonathan and Reginald Carr argued that a ruling declaring that the state constitution protects access to abortion opened the door to a new legal attack on the death penalty. But the majority disagreed, finding that the brothers received fair trials and affirming their death sentences. One opinion was 160 pages; the other 60 pages.