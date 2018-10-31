Death penalty foes plan vigils before Tennessee execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty will be holding vigils across the state on Thursday ahead of the scheduled execution of Edmund Zagorski.

The group plans vigils at the West End United Methodist Church in Nashville, the Market Square stage in Knoxville, and the Memphis Theological Seminary. All the vigils begin at 6:30 p.m. local time. The execution is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Nashville.

Zagorski was sentenced to death in 1984 for killing two men during a drug deal. He came within hours of execution on Oct. 11 before receiving a short reprieve to allow the state time to prepare the electric chair. Zagorski requested the chair over lethal injection just days before his execution date.