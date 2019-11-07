Death of woman found shot now considered suspicious

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are now calling the death of a woman found shot in the chest suspicious.

Police officers were originally called to the second floor of an Easton two-family home on Wednesday for an unresponsive 49-year-old woman who had reportedly shot herself in the chest. The Brockton Enterprise reports that a man inside the home reported an accidental shooting and said he was unable to perform CPR because of a large amount of blood and the gunshot wound.

Gregg Miliotte, spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III, confirmed Wednesday night the incident is being investigated as suspicious. If it ultimately turns out to be a homicide, it would Easton's first in three years.

Miliotte tells the Enterprise the death was still under investigation as of Thursday morning.

