Death of Nevada inmate whose execution delayed ruled suicide

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, right, confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Authorities say the 48-year-old Nevada death-row inmate who wanted for two years to die, but whose execution was postponed twice, has been found dead in his cell on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, from an apparent hanging.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials have ruled the death of a convicted murderer who declared that he wanted to die, but whose execution was postponed twice was a suicide.

The Clark County coroner in Las Vegas said Monday that 48-year-old Scott Raymond Dozier died Jan. 4 of hanging.

Prison officials had said Dozier was found unresponsive with a bedsheet around his neck in his solo death-row cell at Ely State Prison.

Dozier called off appeals and wanted to be the first Nevada inmate put to death since 2006.

But his lethal injection was called off twice amid legal challenges — first to a three-drug combination that had never been used in the U.S. and then by drug companies suing to block their products from being used in an execution.