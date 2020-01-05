https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Deadline-to-make-gas-explosion-claim-extended-to-14951279.php Deadline to make gas explosion claim extended to Jan. 31 Updated 3:10 pm EST, Sunday, January 5, 2020 Most Popular 1 Family-owned dealership has roots in town 2 ‘Christmas Vacation’ display draws attention 3 New Milford chocolate business turns 25 4 Bridgewater accident victim’s condition continues to improve 5 ‘The Future of U.S. Immigration Policy’ slated 6 NMUMC to serve dinners 7 North Pole scene wins Kent gingerbread house contest View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.